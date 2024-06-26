JUST IN: Lagos CP removes Jejeloye as taskforce chairman

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Adegoke Fayoade, has removed the Chairman of the State’s Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (Taskforce). CSP Shola Jejeloye.

Fayoade, meanwhile, has appointed CSP Adetayo Akerele to replace him at the Taskforce, to bring fresh zeal to the law enforcement agency.

The move which was part of the CP’s strategy to ensure further reduction in crime rate across Lagos has been approved by the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Jejeloye’s redeployment was confirmed through a statement released by the Director, Press and Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, on Wednesday.

In the statement made available to The Guild, Gbadeyan said that Jejeloye has been redeployed to replace CSP Saheed Egbeyemi, who has been removed from the office and send to continue serving the nation elsewhere as a policeman.

According to him, CSP Akerele, the new Chairman, who is a seasoned administrator and a super cop, was the former Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Lane Monitoring and Enforcement Commander.

The shape-ups has resulted in the immediate redeployment Egbeyemi to DFA, under the Lagos Police Command.