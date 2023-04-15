JUST IN: Lagos CP removes DPO, others after extorting mobile phone dealer

The Lagos Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, has removed the Okokomaiko Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and no fewer than three other policemen for extorting N100,000 from a mobile phone dealer, Onyinyechi Anwusi, in Alaba International market in the state.

Aside from the removal, Owohunwa has also ordered that the DPO and other officers indicted for extortion be disciplined for their actions against the trader.

The Spokespersons for Lagos Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed the DPO’s removal on Saturday through a statement made available to newsmen in the state.

Although, Hundeyin did not disclose identity of the DPO and other policemen indicted in the extortion but a check on his official social media handle revealed that the DPO was Emmanuel Edebagha.

The Spokespersons noted that the DPO and other officers were already at the State Command headquarters and were about to be questioned over their conducts at the station.

According to the statement, “CP Idowu Owohunwa has ordered the immediate removal of DPO Okokomaiko for his lack of supervision of his men. CP Owohunwa has also ordered commencement of disciplinary action against him and all his indicted officers (who are already in the state headquarters)”.

The trader was said to have lamented how some the policemen from the station forcefully extorted the sum of N100,000 from him without finding incriminating evidence on him.

A copy of the transaction receipt obtained showed that N101,000 generated from Access Bank mobile App by the victim.

The receipt showed that the money was received by Ndueso Okon Archibong with the account number 9550455342, PalmPay Limited.

The victim narrated that the police officers accosted and searched him without warrant, then forced him to unlock his mobile phone and search through the contents of his phone but nothing incriminating was found.

The officers thereafter forced him to write a statement under duress indicting himself as an internet fraudster popularly known “as a Yahoo Yahoo boy” and forcefully made him pay the sum of N100,000 for doing nothing.

It was gathered that the incident occurred days after men of the Nigerian police force, the same Okokomaiko division, extorted a citizen of the sum of N31,000 for not having an Identity Card.

A senior police officer at the station said the Okokomaiko Divisional Police Officer days ago still settled a similar case among the policemen, adding that the latest incident should be brought to the attention of the DPO.

