Just In: Lagos CP orders DPOs to release accident vehicles, decongest stations

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPO) to decongest their stations through the release of accident vehicles to owners across the state.

Odumosu stated that the aim of the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba, was to ensure that the country has the best officers that would be effective and efficient across the country particularly in Lagos State.

Odumosu, who gave the directives on Monday during a meeting with personnel at the command headquarters in Ikeja, stated that the decongestion of the stations was part of the IGP vision for the country.

