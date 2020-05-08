Just in: Lagos COVID-19 cases may hit 120,000 by July- Commissioner

By News Desk

The commissioner for health in Lagos State, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has disclosed that the state may record 120,000 coronavirus cases between the month of July and August when the virus is expected to reach it peak in Lagos.

Abayomi added that the state is yet to reach the virus peak and that when it reaches this height, Lagos could record between 90,000 and 120,000 cases.

The commissioner, who spoke Friday at a news conference in Ikeja, where he gave an update on Coronavirus in the State, stated that Lagos has ramped testings to reach large number of people in a bid to flatten the curve.

Abayomi attributed the increase in cases being recorded to the decentralisation of sample collection to the 20 Local Governments.

According to him, if government had not been proactive, the Lagos would have by now recorded 6,000 cases rather than the 1,491 cases it has now.

The commissioner further disclosed that Alimosho, Oshodi and Isolo local governments have begun to record more COVID-19 cases and that 97 percent of positive cases at its isolation centres were mild and moderate cases.

While noting that only three percent of the patients in Lagos isolation had severe cases, the commissioner said COVID-19 mortality rate has been mainly among males.

He said males with pre-existing ailments such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension and others are prone to die.

He said the 10 positive staff of the State House, Marina, have been taken to isolation centres.

He said 80 people at the State House, Marina, including the governor and his family were tested.

It was only 10 people who were found to be positive, he said.