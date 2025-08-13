JUST IN: Lagos councillor dies 2weeks after assuming office

The Councillor representing Ward C1 of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Oluwakemi Rufai, has been confirmed dead, barely two weeks after being sworn in as a lawmaker for the council.

Rufai, who was sworn in as the councillor the only female councillor, was said to have passed on after a brief illness in the council.

The demise of the female lawmaker was confirmed by the chairmen of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Sesan Olowa, and his Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Rasaki Kasali, to newsmen on Wednesday.

In separate statements, both council chairmen expressed shock over the new female councillor’s death, describing it as a rude shock to them.

The chairmen disclosed that the Rabiu was pronounced dead by medical experts yesterday, a development that has affected both councils considering the female lawmaker’s contribution to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, and grassroots development in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON