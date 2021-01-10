Just in: Lagos council shuts down hospital after staff tests COVID-19 positive

In a bid to flatten Coronavirus curve in a Lagos State, the Chairman of Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), David Famuyiwa, has shut down Meiran Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) after medical staff tested positive to the virus.

Famuyiwa also ordered the immediate commencement of contact tracing for the affected staff, patients, colleagues and associates who visited the facility in the last few days.

As gathered, the affected staff have been isolated in accordance with National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Lagos State Government protocol, to further break the chain of community transmission within the council.

The chairman, who disclosed this in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mosunmola Olabige, on Sunday, said that shutting down the facility was a better way to prevent the spread of the disease.

The council boss, meanwhile, admonished the community members to take responsibility of their health and life by avoiding social events that attract large gatherings in the state.

According to him, adhering strictly to the laid down guidelines on use of facemasks, regular hand washing and use of sanitizers must be keep to always.

Famuyiwa added that residents should endeavour to maintain adequate social distancing while in public places, saying, this will help us to flatten the curve of the pandemic.