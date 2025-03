The Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Bola Shobowale, has been reported dead by after losing battle against a protracted ailments that took her away from office for about a year in Lagos State.

Shobowale’s death came barely three days after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, appointed the Vice Chairman, Oladipupo Oluwaloni, as the Acting Chairman, to end the leadership vacuum that had crippled administration of the council activities.

MORE DETAILS SOON