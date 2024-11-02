JUST IN: Lagos council chairman dies after brief illness

The Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Ikeja, Oladotun Olakanle, popularly called Tant’olorun, has died after a brief illness.

As gathered, the death of Olakanle, who celebrated his 54th birthday recently, has through the entire council into mourning.

The demise of the council chairman on Saturday has been described as a rude shock to the residents and politicians particularly those who had engagements with him during the week.

Olakanle’s death came four years after taking over from the former chairman, Babatunde Oke, who also died in office.

A source in the council narrated that before his death, the former chairman only complained about fever and requested that he should be taken to the hospital.

He added that at after leaving home, his body temperature suddenly changed and minutes after arriving at the hospital, the medical experts pronounced him dead.

Confirming the developments, his colleagues have described the deceased council chairman as a humanist that would be missed by the state particularly residents of Onigbongbo LCDA.

In their different statements, they added that his contributions to grassroots governance will be forever remembered.

The chairman of Kosofe Local Government, Moyosore Ogunlewe, in his statement, said: “Olakanle’s commitment to public service and community development leaves an indelible mark on local government administration in Lagos State. His dedication to the progress of Onigbongbo LCDA and contributions to grassroots governance will be forever remembered”.

Also, the chairman of Ikosi-Isheri LCDA, Samiat Bada, said: “Olakanle was not only a dedicated leader whose service to the people of Onigbongbo will be remembered for its unwavering commitment and positive impact but also a close friend whose kindness and warmth will be missed dearly. His contributions to the development of Onigbongbo will leave a lasting legacy.

“During this difficult time, please know that we share in your grief, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire Onigbongbo community. May you find solace in the cherished memories you hold dear, and may Hon. Olakanle’s soul rest in perfect peace”.