JUST IN: Lagos community police rescues 10 Sokoto indigenes from child traffickers 

A 12-year-old girl and nine young men trafficked from Sokoto State have been rescued by the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) after interrogation in Badagry Local Government Area.

The rescued victims were AbdulRofiu Yakubu, Sanni Tukun, Hypice Issa, Paincel Abdullahi, Shefiu Saliu, Aliu Isaa, Alishe Abdullahi, Mufutau Yusuf, and the 12-year-old girl, Sumaya Lawal.

After rescuing the victims, the LNSC arrested the two traffickers, Mustapha Muhammed and Issa Ibrahim, during a routine vehicle patrol around the Public Health Centre, Ajara axis of the state.

As gathered, none of the victims had prior knowledge of the final destinations or the full details of the journey before the interception by the Lagos community policemen in Badagry.

The Guild learnt that during interrogation, the traffickers revealed that the plan was to send Sumaya Lawal, Paincel Abdullahi, and Aliu Isaa to the Ivory Coast, while the remaining victims would be sent to Ghana.

The LNSC’s General Manager, Dr. Ifalade Oyekan, who confirmed the rescue operations on Thursday, reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to combating human trafficking and safeguarding vulnerable individuals.

“Our officers remain vigilant in identifying suspicious movements and intercepting criminal activities across all communities. This interception underscores the critical role of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps in protecting residents and preventing exploitation.

“The interception occurred at approximately 1845 hours yesterday when officers observed a group of individuals loitering in the area under suspicious circumstances. Upon engagement and preliminary questioning, it was established that the group had been transported from Sokoto State.

“Following the field interrogation and documentation of the incident, the two suspected traffickers and all victims were transferred to the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency Headquarters, Bolade–Oshodi, for further investigation and necessary legal procedures”.