JUST IN: Lagos collapsed three-storey building death toll jumps to five

Two additional bodies of construction workers have been recovered by emergency search and rescue officials under the rubble of a three-storey building yet to be completed that collapsed in the Yaba axis of Lagos State, increasing the death toll from three to five.

The five bodies have been handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for onward deposit to the state’s mortuary.

As gathered, the two additional bodies were removed under the collapsed structure on Sunday by the rescue officials led by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

LASEMA and other emergency officials at the scene, sources said have intensified operations at the scene to ensure none of the construction workers is left un-rescued and bodies unrecovered.

The death toll at the collapsed building site on No.16, Akanbi Crescent in Onike, Yaba, was confirmed to The Guild by the LASEMA Director-General, Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that only two bricklayers were rescued by the search and rescue officials at the collapsed building scene after it came down barely 24 hours after, Saturday.

“The rescue operation is still ongoing but we have been able to rescue two persons and recovered five bodies under the rubble. We are on ground zero on one section of the structure while we are about to get to the same place on the other section of the collapsed building.

“Under the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the safety of lives and property are paramount to us in LASEMA. I must tell you that and the good people of Lagos that wherever the government is aiming to achieve, we the staff of LASEMA are ready to assist him to achieve it. We are highly humble and privileged to manage the golden hour. And we will not disappoint the people of Lagos and we will do all that is necessary to save lives and property in the state.

“We are appealing to the people to always give us the right of way whenever an emergency occurs in the state. Holding to the right of way always affect emergency officials movement to disaster scene”, he added.

