Another body of a bricklayer has been recovered under the rubbles of a three-storey building under construction that collapsed in Yaba axis of Lagos State, increasing the death toll to three.

The third person, a bricklayer, recovered under the rubbles has been handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) after it was brought out by emergency responders at the collapsed building sire on No.16, Akanbi Crescent in Onike, Yaba.

MORE DETAILS SOON

