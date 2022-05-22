JUST IN: Lagos collapsed storey building death toll increases to four

No fewer than two additional bodies have been brought out under rubble’s of the three-storey building that collapsed at 4 Alayaki Lane, Lagos Island, increasing the death toll to four persons.

Also, three more persons escaped death after they were brought out under the collapsed building alive by emergency officials, to make number of survival hit five adult makes

Aside from that, remains of the self-collapsed four floor building had been brought down to ground zero by the emergency officials after it was discovered that it constituted threat to lives and all other proximal properties.

These were confirmed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed that the deceased have been handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for preservation.

Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement released by the agency’s public affairs officer, Nosa Okunbor, on Sunday, disclosed that other agencies that participated in the rescue operations includes the LASAMBUS, LASG Fire Sevice, LABCA, SEHMU, Federal Fire Service, NEMA, Red Cross, LNSC and police.

