JUST IN: Lagos collapsed building death toll jumps amid rescue operations

By MONSURUDEEN OLOWOOPEJO

No fewer than two more bodies of construction workers have been brought out under the collapsed three-storey building inside Oriwu Estate along Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos State, increasing the death toll to four.

Aside from that, one person was rescued by the state emergency team hours after the building caved in, a development that brought number of survivors from the ill-fated structure to 15.

The National Emergency management Agency (NEMA) Lagos Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday amid ongoing search and rescue operations at the scene.

MORE DETAILS SOON

