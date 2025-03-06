JUST IN: Lagos collapsed building death toll jumps amid rescue operations

No fewer than two more bodies of construction workers have been brought out under the collapsed three-storey building inside Oriwu Estate along Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos State, increasing the death toll to four.

Aside from that, one person was rescued by the state emergency team hours after the building caved in, a development that brought number of survivors from the ill-fated structure to 15.

The National Emergency management Agency (NEMA) Lagos Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday amid ongoing search and rescue operations at the scene.

