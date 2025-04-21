JUST IN: Lagos collapse building death toll jumps to seven

Two additional occupants of the ill-fated three-storey building that collapsed in Ojodu Berger axis of Lagos State have been recovered under the rubbles by emergency rescue team, increasing the death toll to seven.

As gathered, the two occupants were recovered under the rubbles by an emergency rescue team barely two days after the structure under construction caved in on them and the 15 injured victims on admission in different hospitals in Lagos.

The two additional bodies were recovered under the rubbles on Monday during removal of the debris and other property from the scene of the tragedy that has marred the Easter celebration in the state.

Eyewitnesses told The Guild that the recovered bodies have been handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for proper protection and deposition to a morgue.

