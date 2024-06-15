24.4 C
JUST IN: Lagos cholera outbreak death toll hits 15

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

No fewer than 10 additional persons have been confirmed dead, following the outbreak of cholera recorded across Lagos State.

The death of this 10 individuals has increased the number of fatalities already recorded across the state to 15.

To avert further death, the state government has activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) at Mainland Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

Meanwhile, the government has cautioned Lagosians to be vigilant especially during the Eid-il-Adha celebration, to avoid further spread in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Saturday while speaking on steps taken to control the outbreak in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

