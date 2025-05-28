JUST IN: Lagos building collapse death toll rises to three

No fewer than two additional construction worker have been recovered dead under the rubbles of a two-storey building undergoing construction in Otta-Ona axis of Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State, increasing the death toll to three persons.

The three workers confirmed dead by the Lagos State emergency team were those identified by their colleagues to have been on the ground floor of the ill-fated structure when it caved in on them during construction in the state.

The construction workers were identified by the emergency team led by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) as two male adults and a teenage girl.

As gathered, one of the victims’ body was recovered a few hours after the building collapsed while the others were said to have been brought out under the rubbles during the early hours on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the two additional other bodies were recovered by the emergency team hours after the building caved in yesterday at about 2 pm with a loud bang that attracted residents to the scene.

Confirming the death toll to newsmen, the Permanent Secretary for LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the bodies have been handed over to the officers from the Igbogbo Police Station to aid their investigation on the ill-fated building on the workers.

