JUST IN: Lagos BRT bus crushes dispatch rider to death

A dispatch rider of a Lagos-based logistics company was reported to have been crushed to death by Lagos Bus Services (LBS) bus in Surulere Local Government.

As gathered, the delivery staff of the logistics company was allegedly crushed to death by the BRT bus opposite Abalti barracks on Funsho Avenue road.

It was learnt that the bus crushed the dispatch rider, a staff of BoxesNparcles delivery, around 3: 03 pm on Thursday.

The Guild Gathered that the tragedy angered other delivery riders after watching the lifeless body of their colleagues at the scene.

An eyewitness narrated to our correspondent that the riders have begun to protest and demanded justice for their deceased colleague.

He added that protest from the riders has resulted in heavy traffic on Ikorodu Road towards Ojuelegba axis of Funsho avenue.

Meanwhile, another eyewitness narrated that the bus was never involved in the act, saying, the rider, driving on the dedicated BRT lane, collided with the bus. Normally, he was not expected to drive on the lane”.