JUST IN: Lagos boy with missing Intestine dies at LASUTH

Hours after the Lagos State House of Assembly recommended foreign treatment for 12years old Adebola Akin-Bright, whose intestine got missing, the teenager has been reported to have died.

The teenager was reported to have died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja where he had been receiving treatment after he was discovered to have missing intestine.

It was learnt that he died after suddenly developing complications at the ward where he was placed by the hospital.

He was said to have been rushed to the intensive care unit of the Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead by medical experts.

Adebola Akin-Bright was initially operated upon at two private healthcare Centres after which he was transfered to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for reconstructive surgery where his Intestine was discovered missing.

Earlier, the lawmakers called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Ministry of Health to release funds for the overseas treatment of Adebola Akin-Bright, whose intestines got missing in the process of surgery.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, while presiding over the day’s plenary, moved that Master Akin-Bright needed the urgent treatment abroad.

Obasa and the House also called for the immediate arrest of the doctor of the private hospital, Obitoks Medical Centre in the Alimosho area of the state, who performed the initial surgery that led to the missing small intestine while investigations continue.

The Speaker’s position followed a preliminary report by the Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, who briefed the House on the findings of a five-man ad-hoc committee created to investigate the circumstances that led to the disappearance of the boy’s intestine.

Giving the preliminary report, Adams said members of the ad-hoc committee visited the boy at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Tuesday.

Adams, who chairs the committee, said that the full report would soon be presented, adding that some shocking discoveries were made in the course of its investigations.

“We made some shocking discoveries in the course of our investigation. The incident is very unusual, but we want the boy to survive and we know Mr. Speaker is very interested in his survival too.

“We went to LASUTH on the directives of the Speaker, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa, to find out the health status of Adebola Akin-Bright.

“The hospital told us that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had taken care of the bill for his treatment at LASUTH.

Adams, however, said they were told by the hospital that Akin-Bright needed to be transferred urgently to either the United States of America or United Kingdom for an intestine transplant and that communications were ongoing with hospitals in the two countries.

In his contribution, Hon. Temitope Adewale, another member of the committee, said the patient’s health was deteriorating and that urgent steps needed to be taken.

“He is now given GMO nutrient and there is the urgent need to take him abroad.

“Mr. Speaker, you have given this boy the opportunity to survive by setting up the committee,” he said

