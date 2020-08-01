JUST IN: Lagos boat mishap death toll jumps to 15

Fifteen persons have been confirmed dead, with three surviving and one other missing after the conclusion of rescue mission of the commercial boat which capsized in Apapa Local Government axis of Lagos State with 19 persons onboard.

The Guild had earlier reported that 10 persons were confirmed dead and four others missing as the state emergency agency intensifies rescue efforts after the boat overturned and threw the entire passengers into the lagoon.

As gathered, the boat left Kirikiri jetty for Badagry jetty in Badagry Local Government with 19 passengers and capsized at about 6.00 pm on Wednesday.

The General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, had through a statement assured the general public hinted that rescue operation was still ongoing.

Emmanuel added that the boat captain was already under detention with marine police for further investigation and sanctions.

However, a source confirmed to our correspondent on Saturday that only three people survived the boat accident.

The source who craved anonymity regretted that the passengers died in their to seek alternative transportation means following the deplorable state of Badagry expressway.

“The above pictures show the victims of both mishaps that happened between Lagos and Badagry because our people are looking for alternative means of transportation due to the total collapse and neglect of Badagry Expressway. Out of the 18people inside the boat, only 3 survived,”