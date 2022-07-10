Just in: Lagos boat mishap death toll hits 15, rescue mission continues

No fewer than 11 more bodies have been recovered from the ill-fated boat that capsized enroute Ibeshe in Ojo Local Government from Mile 2 terminal, increasing the death toll to 15 in Lagos State.

The bodies were recovered by the emergency officials including National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), during the ongoing search and rescue operations in the waters.

As gathered, two more bodies were reported still missing from the passengers that board the boat in Mile 2 axis of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government.

Confirming the death toll on Sunday, NEMA Southwest Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, said that the 11 additional were recovered from the waters barely 24 hours after four bodies were found by the rescue officials.

Farinloye, through a statement released and made available to newsmen, added that efforts were ongoing to ensure that none of the body currently under the water were left unrecovered during operations on waterways.

According to the statement, the recovery operation of the missing victims of ill-fated boat sailing from Mile 2 to Ibeshe has led to recovery of a total of 11 more bodies today.

” Late yesterday night, 2 more bodies were recovered in addition to the 2 earlier recovered in the morning.

With this, it has become a total of 15 bodies recovered.

It has been found out that illegal operators carrying services after the end of official hours allowed, 7:00 P. M permitted by the Inland Waterway operational rules are been violated.

.

It was revealed that the regulatory bodies have tried to stamped out illegal operations of small boat operators who hardly use life jackets after official hours but they do not heed to .efforts put in place to stop them

“It was also observed that wooding boat are not permitted to be used as passengers boat but its only at this odd hours the illegal operators’ always put the lives of unsuspecting passengers at risk.

“Efforts are on the motion to address the gaps with all stakeholders such as Nigerian Navy’s Special Boat Service , Association of Boat/Ferry Operators of Nigeria, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), NEMA and Marine Police to address the situation”.

