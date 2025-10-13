JUST IN: Lagos begins enforcement on unapprove land reclamation after ultimatum expired

The Lagos State Government has commenced strict enforcement against unauthorized land reclamation and waterfront encroachment to protect the environment, prevent flooding, and ensure public safety across the state.

This follows the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum on September 25, 2025, which called for an immediate halt to all illegal reclamation activities.

As part of the enforcement measures, unauthorized structures will be removed, equipment seized, and offenders prosecuted to safeguard the environment and public safety.

The Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement on Monday, following the ministry’s suspension of all land reclamation projects across the state for several weeks.

According to the statement, “Following the expiration of a 7- day ultimatum given by the Lagos State Government through two Public Notices published in two separate ANNOUNCEMENTS on September 18th and 19th in the Punch and The Nation newspapers respectively.

“It has become imperative to notify the general public, particularly individuals, developers and corporate bodies engaging in unauthorized land reclamation and waterfront encroachment that the grace period of SEVEN DAYS for compliance and cessation of illegal reclamation activities as contained in our earlier public notices have since expired on 25th September, 2025.

“Consequently, in accordance with the provisions of the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017 and other extant regulations, the Ministry shall commence immediate and full enforcement actions, effective from Wednesday 15th October, 2025.

“The following measures shall be implemented without further notice: Removal of all illegal reclamation structures and fillings without the Statutory EIA and Drainage Clearance Certificate. (ii) seizure of all reclamation equipment and materials found on prohibited sites. iii. Prosecution of offenders in accordance with Environmental and Urban Development Laws of the State.

These actions, Wahab emphasized, are necessary to protect the environment, prevent flooding, and ensure public safety within Lagos State.

He further warned the public against patronizing or purchasing from illegal reclamation operators to avoid falling victim to their activities.