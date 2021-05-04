Just In: Lagos Assembly suspends three council bosses indefinitely for flouting Local Govt. guidelines.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has suspended three council chairmen indefinitely over alleged disregard for the guidelines governing their activities within their territories.

The three council chairman suspended by the lawmakers were Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Olaitan Ogidan, Alimosho local government boss, Suleiman Jelili, and Surulere council chairman, Tajudeen Ajide.

According to the lawmakers, the House can no longer continue to watch while the council chairmen flagrantly flout the state’s local government guidelines which they have sworn to uphold.

The suspension of the council chairmen was unanimously approved by lawmakers on Tuesday in a voice vote after the chairman of the House Committee on Commerce and Industry, Bisi Yusuff, who represents Alimosho, raised a complaint against the Lekki LCDA chairman, Olaitan.

Announcing their suspension, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, noted that the House had received petitions from many councillors in the state against sitting chairmen and that the House cannot continue to watch while they flout the laws they were elected to uphold.

Obasa said: “Total disregard for the local government guideline is something that should not be tolerated. We cannot continue like this. We can’t be breeding monsters in our local government councils”.

The Speaker added that it would not be ideal to gloss over the issue as it would be creating a precedence of disobedience to the law by council chairmen especially at a time the state is planning elections for new council chairmen.

Earlier, Yusuff, who narrated to his colleagues how Olaitan had allegedly been rude to the house, complained that Olaitan even accused the lawmakers carrying out an oversight function on a memorandum of understanding in relation to the issue that arose from a resettlement programme in Lekki of being ignorant of their jobs.

He further said the council chairman had total disregard for the electorate, saying, his action, even as a lawyer, was an insult to true governance and respect for the authority.

Supporting Yusuff, another lawmaker, Fatai Mojeed, urged the House to suspend Jelili and Ajide pending the outcome of ongoing investigations, saying, this will serve as a deterrent to others.