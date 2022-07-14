JUST IN: Lagos Assembly sacks Commission boss over poor performance

The Lagos State House of Assembly has sacked the chairman of the State House of Assembly Commission (LAHASCOM), Wale Mogaji, over alleged poor performance in the state.

Aside from that, the lawmakers have also approved the appointment of Folashade Latona as the new Secretary of the Commission, to ensure LAHASCOM becomes effective.

Also, the House confirmed a legal practitioner, Olalekan Onafeko, as the substantive Clerk of the House and elevated three other senior staff to the position of Deputy Clerks.

The Commission officials that were elevated by the lawmakers during plenary to deputy clerks were: Babs Animashaun, Taiwo Otun, and Adenike Oshinowo.

The appointment of Latona is to fill the vacuum left by Esther Lambo, who retired recently from the service, and the sacking of the LAHASCOM former boss, were approved after a voice vote by members of the House during a plenary on Thursday.

The house appointed Onafeko as an Acting Clerk, and barely two years after the appointment, the house agreed that he should be made substantive clerk considering his performance in the office.

However, the lawmakers, earlier during the plenary, raised concerns over the recent boat mishap that led to the death of about 15 people on June 8 as well as the floods recorded in some parts of the State recently.

The lawmakers further said there was a need for the Governor of the State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to come up with a long-lasting solution that could help mitigate cases of flooding across the state.

