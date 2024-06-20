JUST IN: Lagos APC women leader dies after performing Hajj in Saudi

The leader in the Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ramota Bankole, has been pronounced dead after performing her Hajj rites in Saudi Arabia.

Bankole, who was Lagos APC former Welfare Secretary, was said to be among the pilgrims that dropped dead following excessive heat recorded in the holy land.

The former politician death was confirmed on Thursday by the council chairmen of Epe Local Governments, Eredo and Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area (LCDA), amid ongoing search by friends and family members for missing hajj pilgrims in Saudi after death toll at the annual rituals, which were carried out in scorching heat, surged past 900.

They described the demise of the Lagos APC for Executive member, who celebrated her 60th birthday last month, as a rude shock to them, considering her role within the party.

Leading the trio, the Chairman Epe Local Government, Surah Animashaun, in her statement, added that the deceased was hale and hearty before leaving the country for pilgrimage.

According to the statement, “It’s with a heavy heart, and a deep sense of grief that I received the news of the death of Alhaja Ramota Bankole.

“It is a sad day indeed as I received the news that she died in the holy land of Mecca while on holy pilgrim.

“I extend my condolences to the Bankole family, Apc member and entire people of Epe on the unfortunate demise of our dear Sister and Mummy”.