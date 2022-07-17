JUST IN: Lagos APC woman leader dies @66 after long illness

An All Progressives Congress (APC) former Deputy National Woman Leader and commissioner, Kemi Nelson, has been reported to have passed on after prolonged illness at the age of 66.

As gathered, Nelson had been in and out of the hospital shortly after celebrating 64th birthday in 2020 and was also rushed to India where she met with medical experts that also examined her ailment.

The APC stalwart’s death on Sunday came barely four months after celebrating her birthday and was greeted with prayers from party members and others across the country, particularly within the Southwest region of the country.

Before her death, Nelson was the Yeye Oge of Lagos state and one of the right-hand loyalists of the APC presidential candidate and national of the party, Bola Tinubu.

It would be recalled that the deceased’s last held public office as former Executive Director of Operations, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Kemi Nelson, before she was sacked alongside the former Managing Director, Adebayo Somefun, and others.

And all efforts of her and others to get reinstated through the court proved abortive after the Justice Olufunke Anuwe of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) threw out their suit.

President Muhammadu Buhari, acting through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, had in July last year approved the suspension and subsequent sack of the complainants.

Somefun and Nelson had approached the court to challenge their suspension and subsequent removal from office on the grounds that the action did not only violate some provisions of the NSITF Act, but equally contravened the president’s directive through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) that no minister should suspend or sack any head of an agency.

Defendants in the suit marked: NICN/ABJ/ 185/2020 were the Minister of Labour and Employment, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney General of the Federation, and the NSITF Board.

The claimants had asked the court to determine whether having regard to the provisions of Section 2, 3, 4,5,6,7, and 8 of the NSITF Act, their suspension by the first defendant (Minister of Labour and Employment) purportedly with the approval of the second defendant (president) does not amount to illegality, usurpation of the powers of the Board and negation of due process of the law.

The claimants also asked the court to determine whether having regard to Section 2, 3,4,5,6, 7, and 8 of the NSITF Act and the circumstances of the suit, the defendant has the powers to suspend the Managing Director and Executive Directors from office.

They equally asked the court to determine whether by the combined provisions of Section 6, 7, and 8 of the NSITF Act and paragraph 3 and 5 of the Circular with reference number SGF/0p/1S3/T/163 issued on May 19, 2020, the letter dated July 1, 2020, is not illegal, null and void on the ground that the Minister of Labour and Employment has no powers to issue the said letters and in particular to communicate to the claimants the decision of the President, suspending them from office.

The claimants further asked the court to determine whether having regard to the combined provisions of Section 36 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as altered and Section 6 and 8 of the NSITF Act, the Minister of Labour and Employment acted properly when he suspended the claimants as Managing Director and Executive Director of the Board of NSITF, purporting to have established prima facie infractions on the Financial Regulation and Procurement Act and gross misconduct against them in breach of the claimants constitutional guaranteed right to fair hearing.

