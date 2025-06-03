JUST IN: Lagos APC sets up reconciliation committee ahead LG poll

To resolve conflicts that trailed the primary conducted by the Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Chairman and councillorship aspirants, the party has inaugurated reconciliation committee to meet with aggrieved members and address their dissatisfaction against the exercise that produced candidates for the July 12 council election in the state.

The committee was divided into four including Lagos East Senatorial District, Lagos Central Senatorial District, Lagos West Senatorial District and Lagos West 2 Senatorial District.

The committee were set up to address party members’ disagreement with the exercise across three senatorial districts as APC prepares for next months’ elections across the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LCDAs).

According to Lagos APC, the state was divided into four with each of the committees meeting members under the senatorial district they had been assigned to.

The committee’s inauguration was confirmed to newsmen on Tuesday by the Lagos APC Spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, who disclosed that the members have two weeks to turn in their report.

Oladejo said: “The Lagos East Senatorial is headed by Dr. Lateef Ibirogba. Other members are Saheed Afonja, Sumbo Onitiri and Sade Bakare.

“The Lagos Central Senatorial District is headed by a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Chief (Mrs) Sarah Sosan. Other members are Funso Ologunde, Adedoyin Banjo and Adigun Olalekan.

“The Lagos West 1 Senatorial District is headed by Otunba Bode Oyedele. Other members are Chief Jide Damazio , Alh. Aleshinloye and Comfort Olalere.

“Lagos West 2 Senatorial District is headed by Alh. Mutiu Are. Other members are Hon. Jumoke Okoya, Otunba Kehinde Adeniyi and Adeola Rashidat”, he added.

During the inauguration, the party spokesperson disclosed that the Lagos APC chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, acknowledged the wealth of experience of the committee members whose membership cuts across various interests in the party.

“He admonished them to be painstaking and assured that all aggrieved members are pacified and assured of better days ahead in a united party”, Oladejo said.

According to the APC spokesperson, “It will be recalled that there have been pockets of protests over the outcome of the primaries and a number of petitions to the Appeal Committee.

“The party after receiving and considering the reports of the Appeal has resolved to activate its internal mechanism for conflict resolution and reconciliation to ensure that we go into the elections as a united force. The committee has been decentralized for ease of operation and to deliver on its mandate on time”.