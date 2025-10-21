JUST IN: Lagos APC pledges N20M for LG with highest voter registration

As part of efforts to encourage Nigerians in participating electoral process in Lagos during 2027 election, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to reward polling unit, wards and Local Government with the highest number of new registered voters during the ongoing exercise across the state.

The party said that the ward with the highest number will be awarded N5 million, the ward N10 million while the council gets N20 million after the exercise designed to assist eligible voters get access to participate in the electoral process in 2027.

The reward was announced by the Chairman of the Lagos APC, Cornelius Ojelabi on Tuesday, at a Stakeholders’ Forum in Victoria Island.

He posited that the party has put everything in place for smooth registration, calling on all members of the party to go out and mobilise people to register.

The party chairman stressed that the fund is to encourage members that have been working to ensure that the party have better results ahead of the next election.

Aside from that, Ojelabi disclosed that the party be refund money paid by aspirants who lost out during the just concluded council election held in the state.

He explained that the refund will be made after the council chairmen complete the appointments of aides in the 57 councils in Lagos.

According to him, those who will get the refund will be aspirants that were not picked by the LG chairmen as aides across the state council.