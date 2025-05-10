JUST IN: Lagos APC members adopt consensus chairmanship list for four councils

Ahead of the July 12 local government poll in Lagos State, four Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) have agreed on consensus in the ongoing All Progressives Congress, APC chairmanship primary taking place at the party secretariat, Ogba.

The four councils whose candidates have emerged through consensus were Iba LCDA- Isa Jubreel, Oto-Awori LCDA- Azeez Kareem, Ijede LCDA- Motunrayo Gbadebo and Lekki LCDA- Hassan Kasali.

Announcing the decision on Saturday, the electoral committee chairman, Babatunde Ogala, explained earlier that priority would be accorded to those local council areas that had agreed on a consensus.

However, a mild drama played out when the chairman asked if there were other aspirants willing to step down before the commencement of voting.

In this wise, the chairman of Kosofe came out to announce that one aspirant, Olayinka Rabiu to have withdrawn from the race.

But, the chairman asked for documentary evidence to prove the aspirant’s withdrawal which could not be produced.

Subsequently, Ogala said such a withdrawal was not tenable, saying the aspirant is the only one to announce his decision.

Meanwhile, presently, voting has commenced in the remaining 53 council areas of the State.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, had earlier implored the aspirants and the delegates to maintain peace.

“We take it very seriously, the President is monitoring what we are doing because this is his State.

“You know development starts from Local Government. We thank you for coming out. As you dedicate your time for the party, God will be with you.

“There are some local governments that have reached consensus, their leadership has agreed, so they will be attended to first.

“On behalf of the President and the Governor, let’s do it peacefully. We appreciate LASIEC chairman who is here to monitor,” Hamzat stated.