The All Progressive Congress (APC), Lagos chapter has distanced its office from clearing and releasing nomination forms to any council chairmanship aspirant contrary to news in the public domain that selected numbers of incumbent chairmen were been invited to pick nomination forms from Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on Monday evening.

APC further urged party faithful as well as Lagosians to disregard all informations making the rounds on it, claiming that nothing of such event had taken place, appealing that they trust the APC’s internal system in matters of conducting primary elections in the country.

It’s disclosed that the party has not cleared both incumbent and new aspirants that participated during weekend council primary elections across 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos and that LASIEC cannot attend to any member of APC except there is clearance from the state chapter of the party.