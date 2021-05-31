Just In: Lagos APC debunks council chairmanship primary elections’ result circulating in public

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos Chapter, has debunked that the state chapter of the party had not released any results in connection with just concluded council chairmanship primary elections conducted across Lagos over the weekend.

APC reaction was coming after a fabricated result started circulating in public as against the party’s pattern of communicating critical information on elections to public domain.

Declaring the result false and fabricated, the spokesperson, APC Lagos chapter, Seye Oladejo, disassociated the party from the result in the public, saying that, no information has emanated from the state chapter and that the public should disregard such information

The party spokesman, who spoke to The Guild, stressed that the primary elections result presently in circulation and others released earlier on Monday were completely false, just as he assured party members that outcome of the exercise would be made known at an appropriate hour.

“No result has emanated from our office in Acme, Ikeja and that is not APC’s usual way of communicating election result to party members and the public”, Oladejo added.

He noted that the results currently been circulated must have been collected from different social media platforms and computed by some members of the public that do not understand APC Lagos chapter internal democratic structures.

Contrary to the party’s position the result in circulation, one of the APC leader, who spoke to our correspondent but did not want his name published, affirmed that some of the results presently in circulation were authentic and that it tallied with what was submitted by a few of the returning officers,

The source stated that Lagos Mainland, Iru-Victoria Island, and some others on the result currently in circulation correspond with what the returning officers collated and submitted before APC primary elections committee on their arrival at the party secretariats last weekend.

According to him, From what I have seen in circulation this evening, some of the council results were same as what the returning officers submitted before the party last Saturday. Atleast, I could attest to the fact that Lagos Mainland, Iru-Victoria Island and some other councils correspond.

“I can tell you that the result will be released but presently, the leaders and electoral committee are currently negotiating with contenders to determine a possible position on the election conducted on 29th of May, 2021”, he added.

Meanwhile, a study of the result in circulation review carried out by The Guild showed that it was not signed by any of the party executives nor was the party logo infused on it to portray that it emanated from APC Lagos chapter leadership.

Also, a critical review of the result in circulation further showed that council primary elections did not hold across 11 Local Governments and Local Council Development Area (LCDA), including Ikosi-Ejirin, Ikorodu North and West, Somolu Local Government (LG), Iba LCDA, Coker-Aguda, and Itire-Ikate LCDAs.

On a result currently been peddled, it further showed that in some local government where the exercise was held, the winners were picked through a consensus voice vote by members and they include Igbogbo/Bayeku, Ikoyi-Obalende, Eti-Osa, Lagos Island East, Mushin, Olorunda, Ojo, and Bariga LCDA.

However, in the councils where the primaries were declared to have been completed, particularly in Surulere local government where two persons were reported to have been killed, had no number of accredited voters for the exercise, rather, what the result showed number of vote cast and that which the winner, Sulaiman Yusuf polled during the exercise.

On it, many of the councils where the primary elections were declared to have been completed had no number of void votes and rather indicated that some aspirants won the primaries held last weekend.

