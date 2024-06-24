JUST IN: Lagos APC chairman escapes beating from angry members

Activities at the Secretariat of the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was crippled for several minutes when angry members of the party attacked the Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, were about beating him when the policemen waded in and rescued the chairman away.

As gathered, before the law enforcement agencies intervention, the angry members were said to have removed his cap to express their displeasure over his stance on the leadership crisis rocking Alimosho Local Governments.

The protesters, who had converged at the party Secretariat in Acme, Ikeja, were said to have embarked on the act when Ojelabi totally turned down their request on possible solutions to end the leadership crisis rocking the party chapel in Alimosho.

The protesting party members had recommended that the party leadership in the state recognizes all former public officeholders especially ex-lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Lagos House of Assembly from the council, to address the challenges bedeviling the peace and Harmony.withim the council.

But rather than accept their requests on Monday, Ojelabi insisted that the current public officeholders must be on seat during a meeting that will deliberate on their wish and recommendation for APC in Alimosho.

As gathered, the protest could have further degenerated but the intervention of the security agencies at the Secretariat in Ikeja, who rescued the chairman and whisked him away.

