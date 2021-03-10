Report on Interest
under logo

200 contractors jostle for 95 Jigawa Mosque projects

The Guild

Lagos schools above two-storey building to undergo integrity…

The Guild

Lagos to host Eid virtual concert, features Teni, Small…

The Guild
Metro

Just In: Labour unions take protest against minimum wage adjustment to Sanwo-Olu’s office

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress have halted activities at the seat of power in Lagos, protesting against plans by Federal Government to remove minimum from exclusive list.

The demonstration has led to traffic gridlock around all axis leading to Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Allen, Ogba, Agindingbi among others.

The protesters armed with placards with different inscriptions have also pulled down barricades emplaced by security operatives manning the governor’s office to gain entrance into the premises.

Some of the placards inscriptions read “Stop the looting! Tax the rich and subsidise the poor. “Stop poverty and hunger! Reverse the price increase now. “The government is working for the DISCOS not the poor. Save the masses from poverty and hunger, among others.

DETAILS SHORTLY…

The Guild 1979 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.