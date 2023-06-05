JUST IN: Labour unions stop strike against fuel subsidy removal

Following the Federal Government appeal to workers against their stance on subsidy removal, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has suspended plans to embark on an industrial action.

The organised labour unions accepted to shelve their planned strike after the Federal Government accepted to continue on the ongoing discussion on the subsidy removal in the country.

The decision followed a meeting by the representatives of the Federal Government and the Organised Labour at the Presidential Villa on Monday over fuel subsidy removal.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives and newly appointed Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who disclosed the outcome of the meeting to State House correspondents.

Gbajabiamila, who read a communique after the meeting, stated that the agreement struck between the unions and the team set up by President Bola Tinubu to discuss issues that arose after he announced total removal of subsidy on fuel.

According to him, the Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC would establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC would review World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the programme.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion programme earlier agreed with Labour centres in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing.

“The Labour centres and the Federal Government to review issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector and propose solutions for implementation.

“The Labour centres and the Federal Government to review and establish the framework for completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

“The Federal Government to provide a framework for the maintenance of roads and expansion of rail networks across the country.

“All other demands submitted by the TUC to the Federal Government will be assessed by the joint committee.

“Consequently, the parties agreed follows: The NLC to suspend the notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations

“The TUC and the NLC to continue the ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions above

“The Labour Centres and the Federal Government to meet on June 19, 2023, to agree on an implementation framework.”

