JUST IN: Labour Party rejects tribunal verdict on 2023 presidential election

After listening to issues raised by the five-man judges on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the Labour Party (LP) has rejected the judgments upholding the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 poll.

The party stated that the verdict read by the judges did not reflect will of Nigerians that cast their vote during the poll.

In a statement after the verdict of the Tribunal on Wednesday, LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said justice was not served in the petitions of the party against the APC and Tinubu.

He also said the Labour Party will make its next move known upon consultation with its lawyers after receiving the Certified True Copy of the judgments.

The party said the judgment of the court “did not reflect the law and the desire of the people”.

According to the party, The Labour Party watched with dismay and trepidation the dismissal of petitions by the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani today and we reject the outcome of the judgment in its entirety because justice was not served and it did not reflect the law and the desire of the people.

“Nigerians were witnesses to the electoral robbery that took place on February 25, 2023, which was globally condemned but the Tribunal in its wisdom refused to accept the obvious.

“What is at stake is democracy and we will not relent until the people will prevail.

We salute the doggedness of our team of lawyers who fearlessly exposed the wrath in our system. We can only weep for democracy in Nigeria but we refuse to give up on Nigeria. Details of the party’s position will be presented after consultation with our lawyers after the Certified True Copy of the judgement is made available to us.

We urge all lovers of democracy to remain focused and hopeful because a new Nigeria is possible”.

