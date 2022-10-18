JUST IN: Labour Party chairman dies during auto crash in Kaduna

The Zonal Chairman, Labour Party, Lawal Garba, has been reported dead after his vehicle was involved in an auto crash along Kadun Zaria road in Kaduna State.

Garba was said to be returning home from Kaduna Airport where he had joined other party members to see-off the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, who were returning to Abuja after an engagement with Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

It was learnt that the accident that led to death of the Labour Party chairman occurred yesterday and is expected to be laid to rest on Tuesday in accordance with Islamic rites.

The party’s presidential candidate confirmed the chairman’s death through a statement released by Spokesperson, Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, and made available to newsmen.

Obi described Garba’s death as devastating as well as shocking and that the former chairman died a matyr, fighting to rescue Nigeria from total collapse.

“Just an hour after left us as devastating and shocking . He was a great party leader, a great guide and adviser to the Labour Party in the planning and prosecution of the Presidential Campaigns

“My heart goes to the family, the teeming Labour Party members, the Obidients family, the entire people of Tudun Wada and the Kaduna State in general,” Obi added.

It would be recalled that the party’s presidential candidate, during engagement with the ACF, appealed to Nigerian electorate to put aside ethnic and religious differences and vote for a patriotic candidate with competence, capacity and character to address the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

Obi urged Nigerians of all hues, creed and tribe to look beyond tribes and tongues and vote for a presidential candidate who would transform the country from consumption to production.