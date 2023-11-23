JUST IN: Labour minister may leave Tinubu’s cabinet three months after swearing in

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has signaled that he would, in coming days, be resigning from his ministerial position after receiving his certificate of return, issued to him by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the senator-elect for Plateau South Senatorial District.

As gathered Lalong, who was the immediate past governor of Plateau State, has concluded plans to resign and pursue his dream of representing the electorate at the Senate after leaving the executive seat.

He signalled his intention publicly on Thursday when he stormed the INEC headquarters in Federal Capital Territory Abuja to receive his certificate of return from the electoral umpire.

The minister was declared winner of the February 25the senatorial poll by the Court of Appeal after sacking the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bali Napoleon.

The appeal court upheld the tribunal judgment that declared that Lalong winner on the ground that although Napolean polled 148,844 votes, while Lalong scored 91, 674 to come second, the PDP did not have a proper party structure and, therefore, could not file candidates for the elections.

The tribunal, in a unanimous judgment read by Justice Muhammad Tukur, said the PDP, having no structure, lacked the right to have taken part in the election.

Bali approached the appeal court, asking the court to set aside the judgment, but the three-man panel of the Appeal Court led by Justice Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu, held that the matter was both a pre and post-election matter, adding that the tribunal was correct to have looked at the issue.

She held that the PDP was wrong not to have obeyed subsisting orders asking that a new congress should be conducted in the state.

“Section 287 of the Nigerian Constitution said all are expected to observe orders of the court. The order was in the realm. It is binding all persons. It is immutable and until it is set aside must be complied with.

“This issue is hereby resolved against the appellant. Invalidly nominated candidates cannot attract lawful votes. This appeal fails. The tribunal judgment is hereby affirmed,” she held.

