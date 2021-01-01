JUST IN: Kwara Govt. orders reopening of schools amid COVID-19 second wave

In a bid to reduce Coronavirus impact on education in Kwara, the State Government has directed schools to resume academic activities and that strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols must be ensured within the premises.

The government added that while the tertiary institutions should resume academic activities on January 11, 2021, the primary and secondary schools should begin academic activities on January 18, 2021.

It, meanwhile, argued that the date for the primary and secondary schools could be adjusted in conformity with the new developments on the pandemic.

Through a statement signed by the Spokesman, Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19/ Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Friday, stated that the government would ensure strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines.

“Government has directed that the tertiary institutions should put in place appropriate safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus on their campuses. The coordinating ministry is to work with the state technical committee on COVID-19 and other stakeholders to ensure that the schools do not take safety rules for granted,” the statement said.

“Specifically, the use of facemask is mandatory on the campus and in lecture rooms. Authorities are not to allow anyone, students or otherwise, into college facilities without the use of facemask.

“Similarly, elementary schools in the state are scheduled to resume on January 18, 2021, subject to new developments on the pandemic.

“While COVID-19 appears to have come to stay and our communities have to cope with the new normal, the government urges everyone to take responsibilities for their own safety by adhering to protocols already outlined to flatten the curve of transmission”.