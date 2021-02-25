Just In: Kwara Govt. Okays hijab for public schools students

In a bid to prevent violation of fundamental human rights, the Kwara State Government has approved the use of hijab, a Muslim scarf, in public and grant-aided schools across the state.

The Government added that the hijab has become the accepted mode of head covering in schools and that any other covering would not be allowed within the learning premises.

According to the government, any willing schoolgirl wearing the approved uniform had the right to wear hijab either in public or grant-aided schools in the state.

The government noted that the development was the outcome of several hours of consultations with religious stakeholders particularly the Muslim and Christian community and consideration of extant laws and judgement delivered at Court of Appeal.

Announcing outcome of the consultations, the government, in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, Secretary to the Kwara State Government, Prof. Mamma Jibril, directed that the 10 schools, earlier sealed to avert face-off across Kwara, should reopen to commence classes on Monday 8th March 2021.

Sequel to recent developments in our state over the status of the hijaab in public/grant-aided schools, the state government shuts down at least 10 schools to maintain peace and public order, as well as, prevent mischief makers from taking undue advantage of the development.

The statement said: “the government affirms the right of every child in public schools to freedom of worship including Kwara.

“Similarly, the government has carefully noted submissions regarding ownership of grant-aided schools and related issues. While the status of these schools is the subject of judicial determination, this and other related matters will soon be subjected to a technical committee to advise accordingly. The government reassures all members of the public that it will act in good conscience at all times.