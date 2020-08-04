JUST IN: Kwara Dep Gov., wife test coronavirus positive  

The Kwara State Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, alongside his wife, Abieyuwa Alabi, has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Alabi, who doubled as the Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, was said to have submitted himself for test after showing symptoms of the deadly respiratory disease.

Announcing their statuses, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said that the Deputy Governor and his wife had since proceeded into isolation after the results of their tests returned positive.

Ajakaye, through a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday, maintained that the couples are hale and hearty and in good spirit.

“The results of their test are positive. The second couple are very stable and in high spirits, and are now undergoing standard management protocols supervised by the government’s medical team,” the statement said.

The spokesperson added that the government had begun immediate contact tracing and tests, among other safety protocols, for persons who have met with the couple in the past few days.