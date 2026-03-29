JUST IN: Kwankwaso resigns as NNPP member after meeting Atiku

Former Kano State governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has announced his resignation from the party following a recent meeting with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The development signals a significant shift in Nigeria’s evolving political alignments, as the influential Kwankwasiyya Movement leader indicated that his decision was driven by the need for a strategic political realignment aimed at advancing national interests.

In a statement on Sunday announcing his departure, Kwankwaso said the decision to exit the party was difficult but necessary in view of the current direction of Nigeria’s political environment.

“I wish to formally announce my resignation from the New Nigeria People’s Party with immediate effect,” he said.

According to him, the move followed careful reflection on the country’s political dynamics and the need to associate with a platform that can provide a stronger opportunity to influence national development.

“Considering the current trajectory of the nation’s political landscape, which calls for strategic realignment, I have found it necessary to identify with another political platform that offers the best opportunity to effectively change the nation,” he said.

Kwankwaso also expressed appreciation to the leadership and members of the NNPP for the support he received during his time in the party.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude for the honour and privilege of serving as the party’s National Leader and its Presidential Candidate in the 2023 General Elections. As a committed member of the party, this was not an easy decision to make,” he added.

He specifically acknowledged the role of the party’s leadership structures and supporters across the country.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to the National Chairman, Ajuji Ahmed, the National Working Committee, the Board of Trustees, the National Executive Committee, and all leaders of the party from the ward to the state level,” Kwankwaso said.

The former governor also thanked members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement for their loyalty and commitment, assuring them that their political journey toward national progress would continue.

“We shall continue to collaborate and work together towards charting a better and more prosperous future for our dear nation,” he said.

Kwankwaso, who served two terms as governor of Kano State and later as Minister of Defence, contested the 2023 presidential election under the NNPP platform after emerging as the party’s candidate.