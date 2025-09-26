JUST IN: Kwankwaso dismisses report on joining APC

Former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has debunked reports that he has formally indicated interest in joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) or any other political party describing the reports as baseless and misleading.

The former Kano State governor said stories suggesting he had written to declare his intent were false and should be ignored by Nigerians.

The ex-minister stressed that any decision concerning his political direction would not be shrouded in secrecy.

Kwankwaso denied the report in a statement released on Friday through his official social media page, following heightened speculation about his next political move ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We have been alerted to some online statements suggesting that we have submitted a letter of intent to join a political party in the country. We would like to clarify that we have not made any such submission to any party”, the statement read.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain added that Nigerians should only rely on his official communication channels for credible updates about his political engagements.

“The public is therefore advised to stay informed of any further information regarding our matter through the established official channels”, he said.

The Guild reports that Kwankwaso’s disclaimer comes at a time when political realignments and defections are gaining momentum nationwide, as major parties position themselves for the upcoming 2027 general election.