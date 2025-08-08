JUST IN: KWAM1 tenders apology over conduct inside Abuja airport

Fuji music maestro, Wasiu Marshal, popularly called KWAM1, has apologized to Nigerians and stakeholders in the aviation sector over the ugly incident between him and the pilot of a private airline operator, Valuejet, inside the Abuja airport, describing his conduct as unfortunate and doesn’t represent who he is.

The singer, who noted that he regrets the action, stated that his conducts inside the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport was not to violate any law but express his displeasure over the allegations made against him while about boarding the plane.

KWAM1, meanwhile, insisted that the content of the flask with him was not filled with alcohol, rather water, saying the allegations of intoxication is untrue.

In a statement personally signed by the artiste on Friday, the multiple awards winning artiste stressed that the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) camera will reveal the hidden truth on what transpired between him and the Valuejet staff.

In the statement issued after the Federal Government placed a six months flight ban on him, he said: “The incident that occurred at the local wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on August 5, 2025, involving my humble self and ValueJet Airline, was to say the least, unfortunate.

“Unknown to many, I suffer from chronic dehydration, and my doctor strongly advised that I remain constantly hydrated. This is why I always carry a water flask with me. And contrary to the negative narrative being circulated in some quarters, the flask I carried on that particular day contained only water — not alcohol, as wrongly alleged.

“For the record, I passed through two security screenings with the flask empty. The flask was only filled with water at the lounge area, just before heading to the tarmac. This fact can be verified by the CCTV footage at the airport lounge. More so, I hadn’t even boarded the plane, let alone being deboarded.

“However, I acknowledge and deeply regret the concerns that arose from the incident. It was never my intention to cause any disruption or violate aviation protocols in any way.

“My unwavering patriotism and unshaken loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria have never been in doubt. Over the years, I have consistently used my God-given talent and platform to promote the Nigerian brand across the globe. I would never do anything to tarnish the image I’ve built over the past five decades, nor would I knowingly act in a way that could diminish the reputation of the country I love so dearly.

“That said, the incident is sincerely regretted. I remain committed to upholding the values and responsibilities that come with being a global ambassador of Nigerian music and culture.

“To the Presidency, Ministry of Aviation, FAAN, NCAA, ValueJet, fellow Nigerians, and my teeming fans across the world who have shown great concern since the incident happened, I tender my unreserved and heartfelt apology.”