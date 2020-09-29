Report on Interest
Just In: Kuwait monarch, Sabah, passes on at 91

The Emir of Kuwait, Ahmad al-Sabah, has been confirmed to have died in a hospital in United States of America (USA) at the age of 91 after brief illness.
Al-Sabah was said to have left Kuwait two months ago in a US Air Force C-17 to Rochester in Minnesota, seeking medical care in the north American country after undergoing surgery in his home town.

 

More details soon

