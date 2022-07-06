JUST IN: Kuje prison attacks’ death toll hits five, 436 inmates missing

Following the recent terrorist attack on Kuje prison in Abuja, the death toll has hit five comprising a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) and four inmates while no fewer than 436 inmates are still missing.

Aside the five deceased victims and 16 other inmates were said to have sustained various degree of injuries and are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

A total of 879 inmates were said to have escaped from the facility during the attack and currently, 443 have been recaptured, 551 inmates are currently in custody while 436 inmates are yet to be captured.

Confirming the death toll through a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja, the Corrections, Public Relations officeR, Umar Abubakar disclosed that the Service would deploy its Corrections Information Management System (CIMS) in synergy with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to track all fleeing inmates and return them to custody.

Umar confirmed that the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari and other VIPs held in the facility did not escape and they are presently in custody.

The Spokesperson further disclosed that some of the attackers were killed while some escaped with gunshot wounds and urged hospitals and other medical institutions to report anyone that comes to them for treatment for gunshot injuries to the nearest law enforcement agency.

On his part, the Controller General of Corrections Haliru Nababa commended the efforts of other security agencies for their support during the attack on the Service and called on citizens to give credible information that may lead to the arrest of the fleeing inmates.

The CG reassured that the unfortunate incident is been handled with every sense of dedication and professionalism.

He further extended his condolence to the families of those who lost their lives during the attack and wished the injured ones a quick recovery.

