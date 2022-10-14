JUST IN: Kogi Govt. drags Dangote before court over Obajana factory ownership

The last has not been heard on the face-off between Kogi State Government and Dangote Group over ownership of the Obajana Cement Plant after Governor Yahya Bello directed the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to immediately institute legal action against Dangote.

Bello, as gathered, said that the move would allow help put an end to the face-off and assist Kogi state in reclaiming what rightfully belongs to the people.

The governor gave the nod to approach court on Friday during an emergency meeting between key government officials, led by Bello, and stakeholders representing different ethnic groups across the state.

Decision to head to court was confirmed in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, which was made available to newsmen.

During the meeting that started yesterday and ended on Friday morning, all stakeholders resolved to head to court in the interest of the people and generations to come.

It was learnt that during the meeting, Bello stressed that there was no going back on the state’s resolve to reclaim its asset, even while he sued for calm in the interest of peace.

According to the statement, “This struggle is not about Governor Yahaya Bello or his administration. It is about the people of Kogi State. In the last 72 hours, well-meaning Nigerians, leaders, and government officials have waded in and have pleaded with the Governor to consider reopening of the plant while discussions are ongoing.

“The expectations of the over 4 million Kogites are clear and high and we want to assure them that the Governor and the Government of Kogi State will not compromise the interest of the people of the state to reclaim their rights in the cement company.

“There were series of high powered meetings to resolve the impasse, including meetings having the Governor and Alh. Aliko Dangote in attendance. Discussions were held and statements of interest were established. But there was no agreement yet as some desperate parties are trying to promote in the media to mislead the public. We shall be non-violent in our approach as we are sure of green pathways to success for the people in this battle for the economic future of our dear state.

“However, we maintain that the collective asset of the people of Kogi State must be protected and reclaimed in this instance. And that is the process the government has started. We will fight this battle to the end until we get justice from the courts. No committee can resolve this dispute,” the statement said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

