Just In: Kenyan Govt. stays off Nnamdi Kanu’s extradition to Nigeria

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Kenyan Government has denied any involvement in arrest and extradition of leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria, and that it would not engage in any activity that could break the relationships that existed from both countries.

It added that rather than engage in actions that could truncate the relationship between both countries, it would continuously engage in activities that would strengthen the bilateral ties that had existed over the years between Nigeria and Kenya.

The Kenyan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wilfred Machage, who made the clarification on Friday, claimed that those that had been flying the allegations were only trying to fuel antagonistic attacks between both countries.
Machage, while addressing newsmen, stressed that the Kenyan government was unhappy that the name of the country and that of the its president, Uhuru Kenyatta, was been dragged in the mud over the extradition of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to Nigeria.

 

MORE DETAILS LATER

