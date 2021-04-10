JUST IN: Kenyan, Ethiopian athletes win Lagos city marathon

The Kenyan athlete, Emmanuel Naibei, and Ethiopian athlete, Meseret Dinke, have won the male and female categories of the 42 Kilometer event of 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which ended at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.

At the 6th edition of the event held under COVID-19 restrictions, Naibei and Dinke outsmarted several other marathoners to win the race after two hours.

Meanwhile, Nigerian athlete, Istifanus Mahan, has won the indigenous male category of the race after crossing the finish line at the event.

The race, which kicked off in the early hours on Saturday at the National Stadium, Surulere, witnessed the athletes run through the Lekki roundabout by the Ikoyi-Lekki Link bridge up to the Eko Atlantic City, which was the finishing point, saw Naibei cross the finish line at 2:11:37secs in the men’s category while Dinke won the women’s class with 2 hours 32 minutes and 16 seconds.

Daresa Geleta and Demiso Legese, who were both Ethiopian athletes, however, came second and third respectively in the men’s category, while Celestine Chepchirchir of Kenya and Desta Muluneh of Ethiopia came second and third respectively in the women category.

