JUST IN: Kenyan athletes win, set new records during Boston marathon

The Kenyan athletes, Evans Chebet, and Hellen Obiri, have won the male and female categories of the 2023 Boston Marathon, ensuring that the East African nation claims both medals during the event.

Aside from winning, both athletes set records at the competition to make their victory remarkable with the 33-year-old Obiri becoming the first female athlete that would win Cross Country and Marathon in close events while Chebet was the first man to win the Boston Marathon in back-to-back years since Robert Cheruiyot won three straight from 2006-2008.

With this victory, Chebet has won his last three marathons, also winning the New York City race last year, a record that had drawn spectators to his side.

During the race on Monday, Chebet, a 34-year-old Kenyan, ended his compatriot, Eliud Kipchoge’s trend of winning all marathon races he competes with Kipchoge coming distance sixth.

Minutes after the race commenced, Kipchoge could not keep up with the pace in the pouring rain, and Chebet pulled away to win his second straight Boston Marathon in an unofficial time of 2 hours 5 minutes, and 54 seconds.

Chebet had been among a pack of eleven runners that Kipchoge seemed to be comfortably leading, until Gabriel Geay, who finished second, led an aggressive move at the 19-mile mark, and the pack left Kipchoge behind it.

It was a shocking upset finish for Kipchoge, the greatest marathon runner of all time, who finished in sixth place. Kipchoge’s unofficial time was 2 hours 9 minutes and 23 seconds, his slowest marathon finish ever.

Kipchoge has lost only two marathons in 15 attempts, which includes 10 world marathon major wins. It was his first time running at the Boston Marathon on a day laden with rain and a course with a hilly terrain that forces many runners to struggle. Kipchoge’s last marathon loss came at the 2020 London Marathon in similar rainy conditions.

Kipchoge, 38, has said that running all six major marathons is on his “bucket list.” He now has just the New York City Marathon to check off his list, which will happen in November.

For Obiri, at the 23-mile mark, the women’s marathon was still anyone’s race, as five runners jockeyed for position down the final stretch. They were so close that Ababel Yeshaneh, fell after clipping another runner’s foot before catching up to the group.

Obiri, who led that group for most of the way, often checked around to see where her competitors were. She briefly fell behind the pack at points, but ultimately held the group off to win the women’s race in 2 hours 21 minutes, and 38 seconds. Obiri, who was competing in just her second marathon showed her speed with about a half-mile left in the race, pumping her arms hard and leaving the rest of the group behind her. Obiri finished sixth in the New York City Marathon last year, her only other race of this distance. She won the New York City half marathon earlier this year. Amane Beriso of Ethiopia finished second and Lonah Salpeter of Israel finished third. Meanwhile, Yeshaneh, who finished second in this race last year, recovered from her fall and at moments looked as if she could win, but faded away at the end finishing fourth.

American athlete, Emman Bates, who was a part of the group at mile 23 could not keep the pace at the end of the race, finishing in fifth place.

