JUST IN: Kebbi Govt. records another Hajj pilgrims death

Barely two weeks after recording death of a pilgrim, the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Board, has announced the death of another pilgrim in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The deceased pilgrim was identified as Abubakar Abdullahi from Gulma in Argungu Local Government Area of the state.

Abdullahi’s death was announced on Sunday by Chairman of the board, Faruku Aliyu-Enabo, on Sunday while addressing other pilgrims performing the 2024 Hajj rites in the hold land.

Aliyu-Enabo, in a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi Governor, Ahmed Idris, stressed that the pilgrim died after brief illness.

He said Gov. Nasir Idris had expressed shock over the death and prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

“The governor also urged the immediate family of the deceased, friends and Kebbi pilgrims to take heart and accept the will of God Almighty in good faith,” he pleaded.

The Executive Chairman noted that the deceased had since been buried according Islamic rites after his funeral prayer at Masjid Al -Ihram (Ka’aba) on Friday.