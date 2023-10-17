Report on Interest
JUST IN: Katsina Gov’s aide dies during auto crash

By The Guild

The Special Assistant to the Katsina State Governor on Islamic Education, Dr. Shamsu Abubakar, has been reported to have died during an auto crash that occurred along the metropolis in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

